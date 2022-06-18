top story Avoid the 400 block of N 17th Street for a structure News-Press NOW Jun 18, 2022 Jun 18, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email St. Joseph firefighters work to extinguish a structure fire Saturday in the 400 block of North 17th Street. Alex Simone | News-Press NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A fire is under investigation after a house was burned Saturday night in the 400 block of North 17th street.The fire started around 7 p.m., according to St. Joseph Fire Department.No injuries were reported but firefighters took extra measures to deal with the extreme heat, like having extra crews on hand. Most damage was on the first floor but some spread to the second floor.The house was vacant and no one was found inside, according to the fire department. Jacob Meikel can be reached at jacob.meikel@newspressnow.com.Follow him on Twitter @NPNowMeikel. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Firefighter Flame Structure Fire St. Joseph Put Out Block Fire Department Building Industry Social Services Injury First Floor North Damage × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Local News Public Safety Gun law creates frustration for local agencies +3 Local News Wrestling school gives grapplers a taste of the big time Government St. Joseph included in funding from federal water bill +4 Life St. Joe Pride celebrates Pride Month with drag show, pub crawl More Local News → 1:29 Hot & dry for Father's Day & Juneteenth 3 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.