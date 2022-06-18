Avoid the 400 block of N 17th Street for a structure

St. Joseph firefighters work to extinguish a structure fire Saturday in the 400 block of North 17th Street.

 Alex Simone | News-Press NOW

A fire is under investigation after a house was burned Saturday night in the 400 block of North 17th street.

The fire started around 7 p.m., according to St. Joseph Fire Department.

No injuries were reported but firefighters took extra measures to deal with the extreme heat, like having extra crews on hand. 

Most damage was on the first floor but some spread to the second floor.

The house was vacant and no one was found inside, according to the fire department.

