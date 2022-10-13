top story Avoid 21st and Penn streets due to a fire News-Press NOW Chloe Godding Author email Oct 13, 2022 Oct 13, 2022 Updated 45 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Crews are working to put out a fire in the area of 2100 Penn Riley Funk | News-Press NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Crews are working to put out a fire in the area of 2100 Penn. Avoid the area if possible. News-Press NOW will update this story as details become available. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags News-press Now Crew Penn. Area Story Detail Street Chloe Godding Author email Follow Chloe Godding Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Local News Courts Delayed manslaughter charge shows challenges of fatal crashes Local News St. Joseph organizations, residents show support for breast cancer awareness Public Safety Large fire burning in Holt County Public Safety Man charged after attempted kidnapping in Clinton County More Local News → 0:38 Cool & Windy Today 17 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.