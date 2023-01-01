In this undated archival image produced by Google Maps, passerby are seen at S. 22nd and Garfield, just north of Whitehead Creek. Forrest "Rob" R. Ramseier, 53, was found dead on the morning of Thursday, Dec. 29, in this vicinity.
A St. Joseph man who had been missing for much of December was found dead in the vicinity of S. 22nd and Garfield, police confirmed.
Authorities responded to that area just north of Whitehead Creek at about 11:45 a.m. on Dec. 29, according to Capt. Jeff Wilson of the St. Joseph Police Department. Wilson said the body found there is that of Forrest "Rob" R. Ramseier, 53.
"I will confirm that Ramseier was found deceased in that area and that autopsy results are pending," Wilson said.
No cause of death has yet been determined. An autopsy is being conducted by the Office of the Buchanan County Medical Examiner. A man who is designated as the on-call pathologist for the case deferred all comment to Wilson, in light of this being an "ongoing, active investigation" involving SJPD detectives.
According to a Rupp Funeral Home obituary, Ramseier is a native of Cleveland, Ohio, who graduated from Lafayette High School. His surviving family initially announced his death. A memorial service is scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home, following a reception for family and friends.
News-Press NOW reporter Sara Rooney contributed to this story.
