S. 22nd and Garfield

In this undated archival image produced by Google Maps, passerby are seen at S. 22nd and Garfield, just north of Whitehead Creek. Forrest "Rob" R. Ramseier, 53, was found dead on the morning of Thursday, Dec. 29, in this vicinity. 

 Photo courtesy of Google Maps

A St. Joseph man who had been missing for much of December was found dead in the vicinity of S. 22nd and Garfield, police confirmed.

Authorities responded to that area just north of Whitehead Creek at about 11:45 a.m. on Dec. 29, according to Capt. Jeff Wilson of the St. Joseph Police Department. Wilson said the body found there is that of Forrest "Rob" R. Ramseier, 53.

