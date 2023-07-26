top story Auto shop partially collapses after large fire News-Press NOW Chloe Godding Author email Jul 26, 2023 Jul 26, 2023 Updated 12 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Crews battle blaze at local auto shop Video play button Crews battle blaze at local auto shop Read more: https://newspressnow.com Show more Show less Crews battle blaze at local auto shop Read more: https://newspressnow.com Jaden Miller | News-Press NOW Firefighters work to put out a large fire on Sherman Avenue. Crystal Olney | News-Press NOW Crews battle a large blaze at an auto shop on Sherman Avenue. Gary Smith | News-Press NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Crews battled a large blaze Wednesday evening at an auto shop on Sherman Avenue.The call initially came in around 6:30 p.m. Dark smoke billowed out of the Auto Medics building at 3961 Sherman Ave. as crews doused the building with water.The structure eventually partially caved in due to the flames.Fire inspectors are still investigating the cause of the fire. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Journalism Construction Industry Geology Telecommunications Chloe Godding Author email Follow Chloe Godding Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Regional News +9 National News Trump lawyers meet with Jack Smith's team ahead of possible 2020 election indictment, AP source says National News Nassar survivors sue Michigan State, saying it made 'secret decisions' about releasing documents +3 National News LeBron James sends thanks, says family is 'safe and healthy' after Bronny's cardiac arrest More Regional News → National News +3 National News LeBron James sends thanks, says family is 'safe and healthy' after Bronny's cardiac arrest National News Nassar survivors sue Michigan State, saying it made 'secret decisions' about releasing documents +27 World News Putin promises no-cost Russian grain shipments to 6 African countries More National News → 1:41 Hot Thursday July 7 Weather Forecast 6 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
