Authorities warn of dangers during driving due to sunlight

Once someone gets behind the wheel of a car, they face many potential dangers. One of those that people might not think about is temporary blindness by the sun.
St. Joseph Police Sgt. Chase Cotter said crashes caused by drivers blinded by the sun do happen.
"It's not super common, but it always happens a few times a year. Obviously, in the morning or evening times when the sun's kind of setting or sun is rising. Usually, at hillcrests is where the accidents will happen," he said.
Typically, Cotter said they'll see a small, two-car crash from this danger. But, just last week a woman was struck by a vehicle while crossing the street in downtown due to a driver being blinded by the sunlight.
St. Joseph Safety Council Executive Director Sheldon Lyon said there are three main things drivers can do to prevent being blinded by the sun.
"First, have a good clean windshield because when the sun comes in the glare off a dirty windshield makes it hard to see. The second thing is to use the visor, drop it down so that it blocks the sun and lets you concentrate on the roadway. And the third thing is your sunglasses. Get a good, dark pair of sunglasses. It has a cooler factor when you're driving, and it also keeps you safe," Lyon said.
If the sun gets too blinding for a driver, Cotter said it may be best to stop.
"If you're at a point where you're driving and you simply can't see anything, the same case, if it's raining really hard or something like that, pull over and stop. Maybe try to evaluate what's coming up next. Don't just be completely blinded and continue to drive forward because that could cause an accident," he said.
While it's the responsibility of a vehicle to yield for a pedestrian in a crosswalk, it's important to keep yourself safe and protected when possible.
"So I would say err on the side of caution. I wouldn't cross this street if I knew a vehicle had the potential to not see me or something like that," Biggs said.
"We learned a long time ago to make sure that we look both ways before we cross the street. And that old adage is still true today. Make sure that you have your situational awareness," Lyon said.
