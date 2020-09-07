Recent shooting incidents in St. Joseph have emphasized the importance of reporting suspicious activity to police.
Officers have expressed how beneficial it is to them that members of public give tips to help in a case. And now they are asking people to use a new tool to help them solve crimes.
"I try to encourage people to put the P3 Tips (app) on their phone and create an account," Det. Rick Woodley with the St. Joseph Police Department, said. "What happens is, once we do that if they send us a tip I can actually communicate back with them."
Woodley said the process is completely anonymous and that he has no way of knowing any personal information about the person leaving the tip.
Gregg Lewis, president of the Crime Stoppers board locally, said the plan is to slowly transition away from 816-238-TIPS hotline, and he has been trying to move citizens to use the app, and stressing the point of anonymity.
"The app is still anonymous, I think people are still a little wary about signing up for an app on their phone and then putting information in, that there's going to be a way we can track it," Lewis said. "I guarantee there's no way they can track it at all. That's part of the whole anonymity of the whole program and we pay an outside agency to monitor that for us."
Woodley receives the tips from the Anderson Software company and distributes them to the departments and agencies they need to go to.
The 238-TIPS line is still in use and those who call will be asked the same questions as are found on the app, which helps get better information to law enforcement.
In addition, the app helps track tips and allows officers to confirm if a tip did in fact lead to an arrest and can result in a reward.
"We just had a recent one where a gentleman was picked up on a warrant and they were requesting a reward. The process is I send that information to the board with a recommendation on the amount of the reward and they vote on it."
Though the number of tips vary from month to month, Woodley has noticed a spike where people used the tip line to complain in June when a social media video of an officer went viral.
Another point Woodley makes besides the tip line and app not being a complaint hotline is that it is not used to make a formal report.
"I can communicate with the tipster as long as they open their end of it, I can put a narrative in there and tell them that they need to either call the (communications) center to make the report or I need more information and we've done that before," Woodley said, "People have sent back more information that we were able to get and I was able to forward it on to an investigator who could follow up."