Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt said across the country, there is an estimated 9,000 illegal massage businesses that can be connected with human trafficking.
On Tuesday he announced a new initiative to combat human trafficking in Missouri.
"We're announcing a first of its kind in the nation, a statewide initiative targeting illicit massage parlors, the number one reported area for sex trafficking and havens for prostitution and human trafficking," Schmitt said.
His office has sent 77 letters statewide to landlords of these illegal massage businesses. Of those, half have started the eviction process or have been evicted. Sgt. Jason Strong with the St. Joseph Police Department has been talking with the Attorney General's office on the issue for over a year.
Strong could not say how many, but said there are some landlords in St. Joseph who have received letters from the Attorney General's office and are working with evictions.
This is just the first step in a three-phase plan to discourage these illegal businesses.
“If you are one of these illegal operators, or landlords, we want to send a clear message: you are not welcome in the state of Missouri. You will no longer be able to hide behind the façade of being a legitimate business. We are investigating you, working to evict you, and we will when appropriate bring legal action against you,” Schmitt said.
Alison Phillips is the director of Anti Human Trafficking Task Force at the Attorney General's office. She said these exist in Missouri and operate in plain sight. She said one third are in Kansas City, one third are in St. Louis, and one third are in rural areas like Columbia, Springfield and St. Joseph.
“Across the United State the legitimate massage therapy industry is being used as a façade for human trafficking,” Philips said.
She said it's helpful for people to understand what to look for in their community.
“If the only customers the patronize these businesses are men, the windows are blocked so you can’t see inside, the entrances are locked requiring potential patrons to use a back or side entrance or be buzzed in, the masseuses are incentivized to get tips because the price of the massages are below market," Phillips said.
Schmitt said they can also use illegal advertising on websites which is why that is a part of the first phase.
“The hope initiative is a three-phase effort to evict illegal massage businesses that are advertising on illicit websites such as Backpage, CityXGuide, Rubmaps and more while posing as legitimate massage businesses,” he said.
They ask if you do suspect an illegal massage business in your community, to use the national hotline 888-373-7888. Law enforcement is still only in the first phase of the plan.