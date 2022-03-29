TROY, Kansas -- A 33-year-old Atchison, Kansas, man will spend more than 10 years in a state correctional facility on a second-degree murder conviction.
Matthew “Cole” Scherer was sentenced on March 28 in Doniphan County District Court in the September 2019 death of Jason Pantle of Cummings. Scherer was ordered to serve 131 months in the Kansas Department of Corrections. Scherer also was sentenced to 36 months of post-release supervision.
A jury convicted Scherer on Feb. 16 of murder in the second-degree, unintentional but reckless. Scherer is the third defendant sentenced in connection with Pantle’s death. Pantle died as the result of injuries inflicted from a beating at a party on Sept. 22, 2019, in Doniphan, Kansas. He succumbed to serious head wounds on Sept. 28, 2019, at the University of Kansas Medical Center.
Scherer and his co-defendants, Scott A. Vandeloo and Brian A. Spilman Jr., all were arrested on Sept. 25, 2019, for aggravated battery. After Pantle’s death, the charges against the defendants were upgraded to murder.
Spilman, 25, and Vandeloo, 47, respectively entered pleas and were each convicted of involuntary manslaughter, a lesser offense. Both are serving their sentences.
According to the Kansas Department of Corrections, Spilman is incarcerated at the Norton Correctional Facility. His earliest possible release date is April 25, 2023. Vandeloo also is serving his sentence at the Norton Correctional Facility-Central awaiting his earliest possible release date of Sept. 27, 2023.
