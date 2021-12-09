Two adults died and two children were injured after their vehicle was hit head-on in an accident Wednesday night in Atchison, Kansas.
According to a crash report, 37-year-old Derek Wohletz was seriously injured when his vehicle crossed the center line and hit a vehicle with four occupants.
The driver of the vehicle that was hit, 26-year old Felieca Paxton, and a passenger, 33-year-old Jovonnie Franklin, died in the crash, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.
Two young children also were injured, a 6-year-old with serious injuries and a 7-year-old with minor injuries.
The three adults involved in the crash did not have seat belts on, according to a patrol report. It is unknown if the children were properly restrained at the time of the crash.
