Four people were detained and at least one of them was arrested following reported gunshots Tuesday.
Officers with the St. Joseph Police Department surrounded a house on Folsom Street after four people fled into it following gunfire at about 4:30 p.m., St. Joseph Police Capt. John Olszowka said.
The people refused to come out, and the St. Joseph-Buchanan County Special Response Team was called in. The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Department was also on the scene.
After obtaining a search warrant to enter the house, the people inside came to the front door and surrendered without incident, Olszowka said. The four were then detained.
No one was reported being injured and no property was damaged due to the shooting, Olszowka said.
