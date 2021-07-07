While the number of non-domestic assault cases worked this year by the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office hasn’t changed from the same point last year, officials said there are some promising changes.
The department worked 11 such cases in the first half of 2021, which is the same number as the first six months of 2020. But one positive indicator in 2021 is that a majority of calls so far have been misdemeanors, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Mike Donaldson said. There have been seven misdemeanor assault incidents this year, compared to four in 2020.
The department also has seen fewer assaults with weapons so far in 2021 compared to the first half of 2020, Donaldson said. While that’s a positive, he said it still is important to note that the term “weapon” has a broad definition.
“They can be anything from, you know, hard objects to knives and even to firearms,” he said.
Three assault cases in the first six months of 2020 occurred in the Buchanan County Jail, and that’s been the same case so far in 2021. While not a large sample size, it isn’t surprising to have a few reports because some inmates are in jail for violent crimes, Donaldson said.
“Law enforcement and corrections officers are present so they can intervene quickly,” he said. “Having said that, jail usually has several people who are violent. Not everyone, but several of them have violent tendencies, and when they’re confined together you always are concerned about there being an increase in assaults.”
There’s a distinction to make between assaults arising from domestic situations and non-domestic ones, Donaldson said. Donaldson didn’t have specific numbers on domestic assaults but said the sheriff’s office usually gets many calls for domestic disputes, and those may or may not end up as domestic assault situations.
Time is of the essence when it comes to reporting any type of assault case, Donaldson said.
“Anytime we can get closer to the actual incident, as far as time, you know, there’s more evidence we can gather, more possibility of identifying witnesses and gathering the evidence that you need for the case,” he said.
Calls on assault cases often happen quickly, Donaldson said, because it’s the victim or a relative calling to stop the assault.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.