As weather and vaccines shed light, need to stay safe can't get lost

Increasing access to the COVID-19 vaccine and beautiful weather are bringing people outside and creating a bustling town that has been missed. This time last year, people began locking themselves indoors to avoid COVID-19.
But as people move outside, the risk of being victimized by crime can increase. Sgt. Roy Hoskins with the St. Joseph Police Department said it’s something officers expect.
“It’s been a rough year for everybody and normally this time of year everybody’s coming out. This year especially people are going to start coming outside because with the vaccinations and everybody’s feeling a little bit more comfortable being out in public,” Hoskins said. “Now, we’ve got this warm spell early, so they’re really coming out in droves now after the extreme cold.”
One thing police stress is the need to be aware of your surroundings. Hoskins said sometimes that means listening to an uneasy feeling you have.
“Situational awareness, just look around you, know what’s around you, use some common sense,” Hoskins said. “We all have that feeling inside where we get that funny feeling and it doesn’t feel right. Trust that, and I don’t want to tell people to be afraid to go outside and be paranoid but if you get that feeling that things just don’t feel right, listen to that.”
There are some tips in order to remain vigilant while going out to eat, shop or being active.
“See what’s around you. When you’re out at night, park in well-lit areas, go with more than one person if you can,” Hoskins said. “One thing I always recommend when you’re coming out of the store especially, and this goes with anything, make sure you look around. Look around you, make eye contact with people. You don’t have to say hi to everyone you don’t have to be over the top, but at least head up look around you. If you’re looking down at your phone, looking for your key and not paying attention to anything around you, someone could be on you quicker than you could react.”
Hoskins said it’s important to be purposeful when out in public and avoid loitering in a parking lot while not paying attention.
“When you get to your car, have your things ready, unlock, get in, drive away. We have a tendency to get in and read our text messages and stuff. Drive away and do that somewhere else,” Hoskins said. “Unfortunately, there’s people that are looking for an opportunistic victim, just don’t give them that opportunity. Look under your car, don’t leave your purse in your cart as you’re loading your things.”
If there is a potentially violent incident or suspicious vehicle, contact law enforcement as soon as possible, he said.
