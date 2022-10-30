As temperatures begin to change and we shift away from hot weather, residents who use propane are being reminded to check for leaks and monitor their tanks regularly.
Propane is used as a source for heating and some home appliances and can be safe and reliable but even the slightest leak can cause a gas explosion which can be dangerous.
“An explosion oftentimes does not turn out good so we try to attack it from the early warning signs,” said Tom Proctor, director of safety and maintenance at MFA Oil. “The smell is always usually an early warning sign — it’ll usually be associated with the smell of a dead animal or something rotten.”
Proctor said anytime this smell is noticed, professionals should be contacted immediately and it is recommended that people shut the tank off and leave their homes.
It is also recommended tanks be stored at room temperature as this can impact maintenance.
Dennis Johnson, the chief of the South Central Buchanan County Fire Department, said gas explosions will cause quick destruction.
“There was a deadly house explosion that occurred in St. Louis from a gas leak a few months ago so it’s nothing to take lightly,” he said. “The chances of propane explosions are still fairly low but it’s still something we are always prepared for and we take extreme caution when responding to propane leaks.”
General safety tips for propane include:
Make sure you’re receiving routine checks on your propane system.
Have a propane detector that measures the concentration of propane.
Make sure all burners are turned off completely when finished cooking.
Evacuate the home immediately and call 911 for an unfamiliar smell of propane.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.