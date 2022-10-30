170119_propane_file

The region’s residential propane users are getting a break on prices, compared to issues that contributed to higher costs three years ago.

As temperatures begin to change and we shift away from hot weather, residents who use propane are being reminded to check for leaks and monitor their tanks regularly.

Propane is used as a source for heating and some home appliances and can be safe and reliable but even the slightest leak can cause a gas explosion which can be dangerous.

