St. Joseph Goin' Postal

Rhonda Blaylock, the owner of Goin' Postal, offers tips for those receiving packages this holiday season.

 Jenna Wilson | News-Press NOW

Holiday shopping is underway, bringing with it a higher risk of package thefts.

According to C+R Research, 1 in 7 Americans has experienced package theft so far in 2022. Local experts are sharing tips on how to keep your packages safe for the upcoming holiday season.

Jenna Wilson can be reached at jenna.wilson@newspressnow.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.