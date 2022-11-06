Holiday shopping is underway, bringing with it a higher risk of package thefts.
According to C+R Research, 1 in 7 Americans has experienced package theft so far in 2022. Local experts are sharing tips on how to keep your packages safe for the upcoming holiday season.
“There are a number of ways to prevent your packages from being stolen,” Rhonda Blaylock, owner of Goin' Postal St. Joseph, said. “If you know you’re going to be at work all day it would be a good idea to have packages delivered to your work address. That way it is delivered to a business which makes it more likely you’ll receive the package.”
Blaylock also suggested that people request a signature or have the package delivered to an access point.
“If you request for a signature to be required for your deliveries, that will also help prevent theft because your package won’t be left in the open for anyone to access,” she said. “It might delay the time you receive your package but it’s better than not receiving it at all. You can also have it delivered to an access point (such as CVS and Walgreens) and they’ll hold it at the store until you’re able to pick it up.”
Lock boxes in St. Joseph are an option as well.
USPS recently issued a warning for people to avoid dropping mail in the blue drop boxes, especially around the holidays as criminals are targeting drop-off boxes and monitoring pick-up times.
“If you put it in the box, they can break into it and steal stuff and that has happened here in St. Joe,” Blaylock said. “Criminals have all kinds of ways to break into those mailboxes so it’s best to bring it to a facility instead. That way you'll receive a drop-off receipt with your tracking number and the time you dropped it off so that you’ll have a paper trail to chase it down if it gets lost.”
If you fall victim to package theft, it is important to notify law enforcement immediately.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.