As the weather heats up and more people are out and about, criminals tend to become more active, too.
Sgt. Matt Kneib with the St. Joseph Police Department Crime Prevention Unit said statistically, crimes of opportunity tend to rise in the summer. He said it’s important for people to stay vigilant to protect themselves and their property.
“Even though it is summertime and we're all busy and rushing and wanting to cram everything into the summer ... it's that staying vigilant and being aware of your surroundings,” Kneib said. “It’s taking that time to slow down just a little bit to really have situational awareness of where you're at.”
As more people take a vacation and leave their houses unattended this season, Kneib reminds people not to post about vacations on social media. He said vacation posts can wait until people arrive back home.
“Just like everyone else that watches it, criminals are looking at it as well,” Kneib said. “They're taking that opportunity of ‘OK, so-and-so just posted they're getting ready to go on vacation for two weeks. So, now I know that that residence is a possibility.’”
If people want to be proactive in making their home more secure, Chris Phillips, co-owner of Superior Fire & Security, said he recommends a basic alarm system that notifies law enforcement when set off.
“The most affordable and most effective way is just a simple alarm system,” Phillips said. “A lot of people go out and buy the cameras and do all that, which is great, but the alarm system is immediately calling somebody, a siren’s going off so usually (trespassers) don't stick around too long and they're really pretty inexpensive depending on the size of your house.”
He said crime is prevalent in the St. Joseph area, and he’s beginning to get more calls from rural areas requesting alarm and camera systems as well.
“A lot of people have been here for years and years and gotten into a routine of leaving their front door unlocked or whatever, and times are changing,” Phillips said.
Kneib said unlocked doors are an open invitation to intruders, so it’s important to keep them, along with windows and garage doors, locked. He said homeowners can give the impression that someone is home by putting a timer on lights or having mail held at the post office. Having a trusted neighbor keep watch over the house helps, too.
It’s also important to secure valuables. Not only should those be kept in a protected area, but Kneib said owners should know the serial numbers of large items and put their initials on the item somewhere. That way, if a stolen item is recovered by police, it can be easy to determine the rightful owner.
The St. Joseph Police Department also offers extra patrol for residents who want their property monitored while they’re away. To let the police department know to monitor a property, home or business owners can go to stjosephmo.gov/FormCenter/Police-11/Watch-ResidenceBusiness-64.
Kneib also warns of a rise in vehicle thefts during the summer. Drivers always need to lock their doors and roll up their windows before getting out of the car and considering their choice of a parking spot.
“Take the time to check your spot that you parked at,” Kneib said. “Is this safe? Do I feel comfortable? Do I have time to move somewhere else where I can feel more comfortable?"
Drivers should check their backseat before getting out of the car to make sure no valuables are in plain sight or children or pets are left in the car. Before getting back in the car, drivers need to check in and around the vehicle to make sure it’s safe and get into the habit of locking the doors as soon as they get in.
