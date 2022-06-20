St. Joseph has seen a record number of fires this year, with many of them being intentionally set. However, prosecuting those cases is difficult.
After the fire department puts out a blaze, an inspector tries to determine its origin and cause. If it's determined the fire was intentionally set, a report is sent to the police department for investigation.
“You've got loss of property and, God forbid, loss of life in a case like this, so to be able to work together and have the experts on both sides of the table working together, it does what our mission is and that serves our community,” said St. Joseph Police Captain Jeff Wilson.
It’s one of the few instances the fire and police departments work together on a case. But it wasn’t always like that. The fire department used to handle the entire arson procedure until about 15 years ago when the police department took over the investigation-side of the crime.
“It's submitted to us and reviewed by us in the detective division to determine if there's any further need for interview witnesses, things along those lines,” Wilson said.
If the police department gathers enough evidence through the investigation to make a case, they send it to the Buchanan County prosecutor's office. But a case usually doesn’t make it that far.
“With arson or crimes where there's destruction through fire, you're already on an uphill battle of whether or not a crime is even committed,” said Josh Bachman, a Buchanan County assistant prosecuting attorney. “Fires can happen for all kinds of reasons. It can happen because somebody tried to commit insurance fraud all the way to just a lightning strike and no human was even involved.”
The prosecutor’s office then determines, based on the evidence gathered by the police and fire departments, if it can prove someone purposefully set a fire with the intention of destroying property.
“Oftentimes you don't see many arson cases prosecuted because you don't have the evidence to show that humans were involved or that or even, what we say ‘mens rea’ — their intentionality about it,” Bachman said.
During Bachman’s more than six years as an assistant prosecuting attorney, he has reviewed about two to three potential arson cases a year. However, he has only filed charges on one case related to a fire incident.
“The problem with all fires is if the fire doesn't destroy the evidence, our fire crews do,” said Fire Inspector Steve Henrichson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.