One person was arrested Friday afternoon after crashing into a law enforcement vehicle and then a civilian car a short while later.
The Buchanan County Drug Strike Force was working to locate a person while following up on a case. When found, that person hit one drug strike force vehicle, causing minimal damage, and drove away from the scene, officers said.
Officers found the person shortly after where his car crashed into a vehicle at the intersection of Frederick Boulevard and Leonard Road. The subject and civilian vehicles both had major damage, officers said. Both drivers were checked by emergency responders on the scene, but no injuries were reported.
Strike force officers were not in pursuit of the person at the time of the crash. The intersection of Frederick Boulevard and Leonard Road was blocked for a significant amount of time as officers investigated.
The person was arrested near the intersection and has been taken into custody. The crash is being investigated by the St. Joseph Police Department. No charges have been filed.
