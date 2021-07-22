ST. JOSEPH, MO. | Around a dozen shots were fired from a vehicle around 7 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of South 15th and Olive streets.
No one was injured, but multiple vehicles unrelated to the incident were hit by bullets, St. Joseph Police said.
No one is in custody, police said.
The cause for shots being fired is unknown, and the case is under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.