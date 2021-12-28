There have been more than 1,500 domestic abuse and 800 child abuse cases in Northwest Missouri this year.
Even with around 2,500 combined calls, local experts estimate more than half of cases go unreported.
Domestic abuse often goes unreported because victims are dependent on abusers, said Karla Hanlan, YWCA sexual assault victim advocate.
"A lot of of them do go unreported because they're scared to come forward," she said. "They're scared (that) if he finds out and she goes back, then it's going to be worse for her; it takes a woman at least seven times before she will truly leave her intimate partner."
One of the most important steps to transition from victim to survivor is having a stable housing situation, Hanlan said.
"Some of them will come out here and stay a night or two nights and then they're back to their intimate partner's home," she said. "They have no money. They're scared to death. When (they) first come here, I mean it's something that they're not used to."
It's similar for children experiencing abuse. The effects of child abuse can linger for years, and it often takes an effort from someone close to them for a survivor to open up, said Melissa Birdsell, executive director of Voices of Courage, a nonprofit that serves survivors across Northwest Missouri.
"Child abuse, in particular, can go unreported for years," she said. "Some children don't even realize that what's happening to them is abuse ... because it's been happening to them their whole lives."
Children blame themselves and sometimes feel responsible or shameful if the abuse is known, particularly sexual abuse, Birdsell said.
"It's a societal taboo — children are not supposed to be engaging in those kinds of activities — and that's something that lives with them for a very, very long time if they don't get help and they don't get treatment," she said. "And even sometimes when they do, it's hard to shake that shame because you are one of these things, you're one of these statistics."
Abuse often has a generational impact as well, since children who see domestic abuse often adopt the behavior later in life, Hanlan said.
Both the YWCA and Voices of Courage offer free counseling services to their respective target demographics.
