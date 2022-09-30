Local volunteers from American Red Cross departed for Florida Friday to assist with the disaster of Hurricane Ian.

The Red Cross already had more than 19 volunteers from Northwest Missouri and Kansas City on the ground who were sent off ahead of the hurricane. Now, due to the severity of the damage, much more help is needed.

