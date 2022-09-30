Local volunteers from American Red Cross departed for Florida Friday to assist with the disaster of Hurricane Ian.
The Red Cross already had more than 19 volunteers from Northwest Missouri and Kansas City on the ground who were sent off ahead of the hurricane. Now, due to the severity of the damage, much more help is needed.
Angie Springs, spokeswoman for the American Red Cross, said the volunteers will be there for however long it takes to provide help to those in need.
“Our volunteers will be there as long as they are needed because our goal is to do everything we can to give those impacted by the hurricane all the resources needed to feel safe and comforted,” she said. “We have the RVs set up to provide families with plenty of warm food and water.”
Linda Bardot, a Red Cross service associate, is one of the volunteers headed to Florida to aid those impacted by the hurricane.
Bardot said she has been volunteering with the Red Cross to assist with disasters for many years but it’s still something she gets nervous about.
“When there’s a disaster and you think you can help people, you should go do it and I think I can do that,” she said. “I'm a little nervous because hurricanes are unpredictable and there’s some risks going into it but I'm also excited to go. It always feels good to do a good thing and help others.”
Bardot will be making her first stop in St. Louis to pick up another Red Cross member who also will help provide services to those involved in the hurricane.
Hurricane Ian still is making its way up the East Coast and hit both North and South Carolina Friday.
Staff at Red Cross are asking for residents to lend a helping hand as they work to provide volunteers at each location the hurricane impacts.
“As the disaster moves on, we will be up the coast and as it continues its path down the coast line, we’ll be there as well,” Springs said. “We’re going to provide a safe place to stay and be there for individuals when the recovery process starts.”
To find out how to help with hurricane relief, visit redcross.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.