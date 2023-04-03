Firefighter pulling a hose to a grass fire

A firefighter pulls a hose behind him early Monday morning at the scene of a grass fire that burned multiple structures on U.S. Highway 59 a few miles Southwest of St. Joseph. One of the biggest risks of having grass fires grow out of control is that people leave them unattended or don't fully extinguish them, St. Joseph Fire Inspector Steve Henrichson said.

 Dan Ingram | News-Press NOW

Windy weather has contributed to several fire department calls over the past few days for out-of-control grass fires.

Burning in St. Joseph was canceled the first few days of April because of high winds, but those standards don't apply outside the city.

Alex Simone can be reached at alex.simone@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter at @NPNOWSimone.

