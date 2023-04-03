A firefighter pulls a hose behind him early Monday morning at the scene of a grass fire that burned multiple structures on U.S. Highway 59 a few miles Southwest of St. Joseph. One of the biggest risks of having grass fires grow out of control is that people leave them unattended or don't fully extinguish them, St. Joseph Fire Inspector Steve Henrichson said.
Windy weather has contributed to several fire department calls over the past few days for out-of-control grass fires.
Burning in St. Joseph was canceled the first few days of April because of high winds, but those standards don't apply outside the city.
It becomes a concern when people don't use safe practices, like using a 55-gallon drum, or don't pay attention, St. Joseph Fire Inspector Steve Henrichson said.
"The problem you run into is people that don't stay on the property and watch it — like (the) last two days a high wind day — or they just start a big pile on the ground, and they have no way of controlling it," he said. "If they follow the rules and stay within the limits, then we shut it off when the winds get up to a certain area.
Burning in St. Joseph is allowed only the first couple weeks in April and again in November, but that doesn't mean the fires stop, Henrichson said. The fire department usually starts with a warning but will send people to court if they continually use unsafe practices.
"We were responding to calls all year long where people are doing it outside the normal times, things like that, and they're issued a warning," he said. "After two or three warnings, we'll issue them a summons to go to court and let the judge take care of it."
Significant fires the past few days included one Monday around 3:30 a.m. on U.S. Highway 59 a few miles Southwest of St. Joseph that damaged multiple structures, and another that festered the whole weekend.
"Once it gets started, the high wind days, it can move fairly fast," he said. "Last year, down to Lake Contrary, we were down there almost two days fighting (a fire)."
There also was a fire around 4:30 a.m. Monday in the 2700 block of Sacramento Street. The fire was out when crews arrived, but there was a burn victim standing on the porch with injuries to their face and throat, according to the fire department.
The burn victim was taken to KU Medical Center in Kansas City for their injuries.
The homeowner was able to extinguish the fire, which was in a bedroom, using a garden hose, according to the fire department.
