Sexual Assault Awareness month was marked in St. Joseph Wednesday with a special proclamation from the city's mayor.
Mayor Bill McMurray said he signed the proclamation to urge family and friends to believe in their loved ones when incidents are reported.
"I hereby proclaim the first Wednesday in April 2021 as Start By Believing Day in St. Joseph, Missouri," McMurray said. "Victims are far more likely to disclose their sexual assault to a friend or a family member. And when those loved ones respond with doubt, shame or blame, victims suffer additional negative effects on their physical and psychological well-being."
The YWCA in St. Joseph works to help victims of sexual assault. Those with the agency have worked to place social workers and provide services in all parts of town, from the hospital to the police department. Karla Hanlan, the YWCA victims advocate, said believing a victim is the first step and a very important one.
"All around America, people kind of ignore sexual assault. Every 73 seconds in America someone is assaulted," Hanlan said. "We just need to kind of get the word out that we need to believe our survivors, we need them to know it is not their fault."
Awareness is a large part of the campaign that Hanlan and other YWCA representatives are sharing with the community.
"The color for sexual assault awareness is teal. If you go on the YWCA Facebook page we have flooded St. Joe with teal," she said. "We’d like for you to do your profile with some sexual assault awareness or teal color. Post a picture with yourself in teal just to support the YWCA and all the work we do for survivors of sexual assault."
This can help spread the word for resources and open more conversations in the community.
"We want people to talk about it. If you have someone that comes up to you and says 'I’ve been sexually assaulted,' don’t blame them," Hanlan said. "Be aware of the resources, the YWCA or they can go out to Mosaic to the hospital to get the kit done."
For more information on the awareness campaign or resources, visit the YWCA St. Joseph Facebook Page.
