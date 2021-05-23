Businesses, community members and partner agencies showed their appreciation for those working for Buchanan County EMS during a week set aside to honor emergency personnel.
Andrew King, an EMT and pubic relations coordinator, said even more importantly, emergency workers came together in support of each other during EMS Week, which ended Saturday.
“That’s why this EMS Week is extra special because we know what everybody has gone through this past year,” he said. “They come in every single day no matter the weather, no matter the time, no matter the holiday and they give their best effort. We make sure that we have ambulances on the street serving our community no matter what every second of every day. So we take this week to kind of just remind them how important they are to us.”
The crews work a unique job, one King said requires vigilance at all times.
“You could go from sitting doing absolutely nothing to responding to somebody’s worst day in a matter of seconds,” he said. “So being able to flip that switch and be ready to go at all times is a true testament to the training that we make sure our employees continually go through and the practice and repetition that we do to make sure we are always on top of our game.”
COVID-19 brought adaptations to everyone’s lives, but EMTs never stopped working and their jobs actually got busier and more complicated, King said. But such challenges are nothing new for them, he said.
“One of the great things about working not only in EMS but this department specifically is our ability to adapt and overcome,” he said. “We face challenges every day and we just learn how to deal with them. And we’ve just done that miraculously and in full force with COVID and anything else that has gone on. We’ve just accepted it as a challenge, worked through it and moved on the best that we can and that’s how we’ve been able to do this.”
