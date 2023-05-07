Law Enforcement to host Cops Youth Camp

School Resource Officer Matt Biggs talks about St. Joseph's annual Cops Care Youth Camp set for this summer.

 Jenna Wilson | News-Press NOW

The St. Joseph Police Department is gearing up for its annual Cops Care Youth Camp this summer to build relationships with kids in the community.

About 40 kids will spend a full week from July 17 to 21 at the St. Joseph REC Center socializing with local officers and engaging in fun while learning the ins and outs of their daily job.

