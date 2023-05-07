The St. Joseph Police Department is gearing up for its annual Cops Care Youth Camp this summer to build relationships with kids in the community.
About 40 kids will spend a full week from July 17 to 21 at the St. Joseph REC Center socializing with local officers and engaging in fun while learning the ins and outs of their daily job.
“Our main focus is to let them have fun,” said Matt Biggs, a school resource officer. “They’ll get to play dodgeball, kickball, basketball and scatter ball but also learn some things like the process of a crime scene investigation.”
Kids also will get a visit from local dispatchers, the fire department and the K-9 unit, Biggs said.
The police department still has applications available, but people are encouraged to sign up as soon as they can because spots fill up quickly each year.
“We get a lot of repeat people that come from year to year,” Biggs said. “Then they normally tell all their friends about it, and it can fill up pretty quick. So, if people get their application in, they can still have the opportunity to hang out with us in July for a week.”
Biggs said it’s important that kids get involved with programs like this as they want them to not see cops as bad people but instead as someone who is there to help.
“It's important they know they can come up to us and see us as people to not be scared of,” he said. “Nine times out of 10, especially with kids, they're not in trouble. We want them to know that just because we approach them, it doesn't mean they've done anything wrong. We think letting loose and allowing them to see us as everyday people will build that trust.”
The deadline for applications is June 1. Applications can be picked up at the St. Joseph REC Center, 2701 Southwest Parkway, or the Law Enforcement Center, 501 Faraon.
