Air conditioners are essential for staying cool during summer, but using an extension cord to power the unit creates a variety of fire concerns.
"The electrical system may not be able to handle the increase in voltage and whatever the amperage (is)," St. Joseph Fire Inspector Rob Blizzard said. "I know it's not space heaters time, but kind of like those ... window unit air conditioners should be plugged directly into an outlet."
Air conditioners often run between 15 and 20 amps, but numbers can differ depending on the appliance.
Using power strips and extension cords for appliances is dangerous because they have a capacity for how much electrical current they can handle but not all things plugged into them have the same electrical current draw, according to an educational resource from Wellesley College.
It's common for cords to get frayed if people aren't careful. There are several ways that can happen and it increases the level of risk for a potential fire, Blizzard said.
"The cord is damaged from being run under a rug, people stepping on it or a piece of furniture," he said. "Whether it be behind a bed — that happens a lot actually — or someone that doesn't use an actual bed just puts their box springs and mattress on the floor."
A simple way to know if an appliance is using too much electricity is checking to see if the cord is hot, Blizzard said.
"Heat is never a good thing when it comes to electricity, no matter what the appliance is," he said.
Unplugging an air conditioner or other appliance is a short-term solution, but the safest measure is having an electrician determine if there are any issues, Blizzard said.
Another sign of potential issues is when a person's breaker box starts going out, he said.
"Tripping the breaker here and there, sporadically, probably isn't that big of a deal," he said. "If it happens a lot, then yeah, there's problems."
