An apartment building was partially destroyed in a fire Saturday night at South 7th and Locust streets.
The fire was reported shortly after 7 p.m., St. Joseph Fire Inspector Steve Hendrickson said.
It was believed there were no injuries, Hendrickson said, but that was not a guarantee since there were no official residents. The building closed earlier in the week so there was not supposed to be anyone in the apartments at the time.
The cause was unknown, Hendrickson said, but the entire roof was destroyed and the fire burned down to first floor in some spots.
The case remains under investigation.
News-Press NOW will continue to update this story as more details are available.
