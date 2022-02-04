Antler hunting is a common practice this time of year as deer start shedding their old racks, but the rules for taking these prizes home vary depending on how people find them.
Anyone can take loose antlers, but they have to report to the conservation department first if the antlers are still attached to a skull, Missouri Conservation Agent David Carlisle said.
"You are required to get a (permit) from the agent of that county for legal purposes because we don't know where it came from, OK?" he said. "That is a requirement that you will have to do, and it doesn't take anything — make a phone call to your local agent, they'll get you the paperwork."
People will even text photos to local conservation agents to make sure they are allowed to take antlers they find, Carlisle said. If someone kills a deer, then they don't have to receive additional approval, but one red flag is when shed horns aren't rounded at their base, indicating they may have been cut, he said.
The regulations often go unnoticed by antler hunters, Carlisle said.
"A lot of people don't, they don't know," he said. "They just think, 'Well I found it, I can keep it.' Yeah, you can keep it, but think about the legality of it. Think about it, I came to your house or for whatever reason, something happened, OK, and we're there. And you have no proof of where this came from, think about what that looks like."
Many people take antlers to serve as decoration, but they also will use the antlers can work as chew sticks for pets and provide a source of calcium, Carlisle said.
"My dog loves to chew on them," he said. "(With) big dogs, I'd be leery about letting them chew because they could break it off and it might cause issues. But little dogs like to chew on them."
Taking a deer skull without filling out the required paperwork is illegal possession of wildlife and considered a misdemeanor offense, Carlisle said.
