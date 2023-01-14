With weather being unpredictable at this time of year, being prepared and listening to your pets is key to their safety.
Aubrey Silvey, a humane educator with the St. Joseph Animal Shelter, said there are many signs to be awareof with animals out in the cold, and an effective way to avoid animals getting hurt is by paying attention to them.
“Especially if the ground is frozen or if there's snow on the ground, people want to make sure you're checking your dog's paw pads when it comes back inside,” Silvey said. "Looking for signs of pain or anything like that, sometimes they'll get ice and snow stuck between theirpaw pads.”
With full-time outdoor animals,pets' living spaces need to be warm and dry with a protective element, such as a flap on a dog house to keep them safe from the wind and other weather.However, take caution when adding things like blankets to the space because if they get wet, that can lower the animal’s body temperature – causing more harm than good.
“We have had some animals this year already that were left out in the elements with really bad temperatures and we’ve seen some animals that were in hypothermia,” Silvey said. “They will show signs like being lethargic or if they're whining, excessive whining, stuff like that. You need to go out and check on your animals and make sure that they're OK, especially when it's below-freezing temperatures because it can happen really quick.”
Depending on the size of an animal like a dog, some external barriers like boots or sweaters can keep them warmer longer.The more precautions taken to keep an animal warm, the safer they are as hypothermia canleave irreversible effects. The bigger the animal, the longer it can withstand the cold.
“Whether it’s a stray animal you found or it’s your animal, you need to call a veterinarian rightaway,” Silvey said. “If it’s a stray animal and you don’t have the means, take it tothe vet, call us, let us know. We’ll get the animal the care it needs, but definitely, if you feel like something’s wrong, you need to call the vet right away.”
Silvey said if community members are looking for ways to help stray animals, building small shelters out of things like ice coolers and other creative items provides extra safety.
The St. Joseph Animal Shelter is currently in need of help in many ways, including adoption, fostering, volunteering, donating supplies or monetarily. Right now, the biggest need for help is with dog intake.
