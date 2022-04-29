Sgt. Jake Angle is retiring after 28 years with the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Angle served his entire career with Troop H, including the last eight years as the public information officer.
He spent Friday, his last official day, talking with students during Safety Acres at Northwest Technical School in Maryville.
One of the biggest takeaways is having a positive relationship with the public, Angle said.
"Public information, that's what we do, is education," he said. "(You) spend a lot of time in schools working with kids and stuff, so it's kind of our bread and butter. And you know, it's all about safety, the safety message. And so getting to do this today was, you know, it's what I've been doing for the past eight years, and it's a lot of fun."
Angle's presence has made a monumental difference at Troop H, said Sgt. Shane Hux, the incoming PIO at the highway patrol.
"You cannot replace someone like Jake Angle," Hux said. "I'm not even going to attempt to do that. I just hope that I can represent the organization half as well as what he has done."
Angle's outgoing nature was what made him an ideal representative for Troop H. Angle "never meets a stranger" and treats people the way he'd want his family treated, Hux said.
While he enjoyed his eight years as PIO, Angle said "the camaraderie of working the road" was among the things he missed most from his younger years.
"When you're working side by side of the guys every day, you know, you miss that," he said. "There's joking and having fun and, you know, just the stuff you do when you're not on a traffic stop."
But there are advantages to working the media side.
Sheldon Lyon, Angle's predecessor and now executive director with the St. Joseph Safety and Health Council, has a relationship that extends back to Angle's first days on the job.
Working as PIO has the benefit of being able to meet people in more favorable conditions, Lyon said.
"It's not an easy job, because he's responsible for the 15 counties of Northwest Missouri," Lyon said. "So it's a busy job, but it is a very rewarding job because you get to see people at their best. Oftentimes, as a trooper, we see tragedy. We see, you know, things that are not pleasant. So one of the nice things about public information is you get to see the good side of people."
One of the most important aspects of Angle's career was staying in Northwest Missouri all 28 years. Being from Plattsburg, Missouri, it was special having the opportunity to stay close to home, Angle said.
