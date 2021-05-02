Andrew County EMS is a new member of a national cardiac arrest information database, which officials said could be a valuable resource as a rural district.
The move could help level the playing field by providing smaller districts with access to numbers they might not otherwise get, said Andrew County EMS Administrator Blake Rudel.
“It’s giving me data to compare myself to but it’s also helping to build that database for other people to be compared to, too,” he said. “Because not everybody is going to have a service the size of St. Joe.”
The data shows Rudel how many cardiac cases Andrew County emergency crews are called to. It also can give him insight into how other cases are handled around the country.
“What this database looks at is just cases where we go and we have the opportunity to perform,” he said. “So that kind of gives me an idea of really (what) my guys are really doing. It can help, potentially, how they’re doing.”
Rudel said he wanted to join the database sooner but had reservations about being able to maintain patient anonymity. He said he felt more confident once those questions were answered.
“After the data’s there and it’s looked at initially by the database people then they go in there and they remove all the identifiers and there’s no patient identifiers,” he said. “So we have no idea who’s who.”
The department had 14 cardiac arrest calls in 2020. Only 12 of those qualified as cardiac arrests in the national database, Rudel said.
“Before I started doing this I was thinking it was probably six times a year, maybe, that we had full arrests,” he said. “But now I’m seeing it’s a little bit more than what I really thought it was.”
Three of those patients survived with a pulse until reaching the emergency room, Rudel said. There have been four cardiac arrest calls so far this year, with one surviving to the ER, he said.
