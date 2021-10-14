A local gas station off Interstate-29 in Andrew County is back open after being closed Thursday evening due to an investigation by the Missouri Fire Marshal's Office.
The gas station, as well as connected fireworks stand and restaurant, was closed around 8 p.m. after an incident, with fire marshals and Andrew County Sheriff's deputies responding to the scene, according to a post on the sheriff's office's Facebook page.
There was no risk of immediate danger to passing motorists or area residents, according to the sheriff's office.
News-Press NOW will update this story as more details are available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.