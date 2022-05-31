police sirens placeholder

An Andrew County deputy is undergoing surgery after suffering serious injuries during a drug arrest Monday on State Highway Y, but his condition is improving.

The deputy was working the scene of a drug arrest Monday evening when he stepped into a patch of tall grass and fell onto a culvert below, Andrew County Sheriff Grant Gillette said.

The deputy was taken to Mosaic Life Care for treatment.

The suspect in the drug arrest cooperated with law enforcement and the fall was a "freak incident," Gillette said.

