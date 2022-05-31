top story Andrew County deputy improving after injury News-Press NOW Alex Simone Author email May 31, 2022 May 31, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save An Andrew County deputy is undergoing surgery after suffering serious injuries during a drug arrest Monday on State Highway Y, but his condition is improving.The deputy was working the scene of a drug arrest Monday evening when he stepped into a patch of tall grass and fell onto a culvert below, Andrew County Sheriff Grant Gillette said.The deputy was taken to Mosaic Life Care for treatment.The suspect in the drug arrest cooperated with law enforcement and the fall was a "freak incident," Gillette said. Alex Simone can be reached at alex.simone@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter at @NPNOWSimone. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Deputy Arrest Andrew County Grant Gillette Law Medicine Drug Suspect Condition Police Highway Injury Alex Simone Author email Follow Alex Simone Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Local News Business Transport 360 doubles its capacity Education SJSD board approves new language learning coursework Local News Food For Kids gears up for summer Public Safety Man flown to hospital with serious injuries after Friday crash More Local News → Local Forecast 7 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
