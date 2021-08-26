What used to be a few grams found in seizures has turned into pounds of illicit narcotics seized almost every day by the Buchanan County Drug Strike Force.
"The last year, year and a half, our activities really picked up. The investigations we're working have kind of almost skyrocketed at times," Capt. Shawn Collie said.
Collie said the amount of drugs his officers are used to seeing has gone way up. In turn, they might be seeing other crime rates affected.
"Our seizures have been way up. On average, we used to maybe see somebody at the most would have maybe a pound or so. In the recent months, we're seeing people with five pounds, 15 pounds," he said. "Whether it's the meth, pills, marijuana that has been illegally purchased or shipped into St. Joe and Missouri, typically with a lot of those, we're also then seeing firearms and large amounts of currency and other crimes that are going along with that."
The strike force teams up with the St. Joseph Police Street Crimes Unit to combat issues as their cases and suspects tend to connect.
"The street crimes (unit) we work pretty much daily with, helping to try to provide information from our side on the thefts, whether it's vehicle theft, converter thefts, you know, some of the robberies," Collie said. "We've been seeing the violent crimes up to homicide that we try to, anytime we have information, are trying to share and provide assistance."
The strike force receives many tips and people sharing frustrations with drug users and properties they may be dealing from. Collie said when citizens are sharing a tip, they need to be specific and understand the situation still requires investigation.
"As we're prioritizing, one of the things we're really looking at is the amount of information being provided to us," Collie said. "Somebody who simply just calls in or emails with an address and very limited information or no information, unfortunately, it's going to kind of go to the bottom of the pile, as opposed to the person who can give us specific information, who may even be willing to talk to us and be able to answer questions we may have."
"We receive a lot of information through CrimeStoppers, which is a great source as well," he said. "It just goes back to us being able to get more information or be able to ask questions to help us in our investigation."
Collie said as schools go back in session, his officers will be working on education all over Northwest Missouri to combat illegal drugs.
