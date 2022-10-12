Local law enforcement has a new tool to help with efforts to find missing children.

Buchanan County is the latest to utilize MO.Watch, a digital platform created to prompt community members to assist with quickly finding missing children. MO.Watch is a free, web-based application that was coded by law enforcement to honor Hailey Owens, a young Missouri girl whose life may have been saved if there had been a more timely and effective Amber Alert system in 2014.

