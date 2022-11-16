Extension outlet

Plugging a space heater into an extension outlet, like above, is not recommended. Instead it is recommended to be plugged directly into the wall. 

 Riley Funk | News-Press NOW

Many St. Joseph residents are looking for different ways to warm their homes to battle the recent cold weather, but it's important to stay alert when using alternative heating sources.

A study concluded that space heaters were responsible for 81% of deaths and 80% of injuries in home fires caused by heating equipment (heaters, fireplaces, central heat and water heaters), according to the National Fire Protection Association statistics from 2014-18.

Riley Funk can be reached at riley.funk@newspressnow.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.