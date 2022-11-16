Many St. Joseph residents are looking for different ways to warm their homes to battle the recent cold weather, but it's important to stay alert when using alternative heating sources.
A study concluded that space heaters were responsible for 81% of deaths and 80% of injuries in home fires caused by heating equipment (heaters, fireplaces, central heat and water heaters), according to the National Fire Protection Association statistics from 2014-18.
The local chapter of the American Red Cross is providing safety recommendations for navigating the winter months if people decide to use different avenues to heat their homes.
Angie Springs of the American Red Cross of St. Joseph said that there is a general rule of thumb that homeowners can use when it comes to using alternative heating sources.
"Remember the 3 feet rule," Springs said. "Whenever you do utilize a space heater, make sure there's nothing within a 3 feet circumference of that space heater."
Space heaters are recommended to be plugged directly into the wall instead of an extension cord due to the amount of electricity being used.
Jamey McVicker, assistant fire chief, said that improper use of alternative heat sources can lead to accidents and fires.
"You plug in too many things into one circuit and it overloads," McVicker said.
McVicker said that keeping combustible items away from space heaters or any other alternative heat source will keep these accidents to a minimum.
"We just ask people to please stay safe with that, McVicker said. "At night we start getting close to those freezing temperatures, people are looking to stay warm and those alternative heat sources cause problems."
Springs said another recommendation is to keep track of the heat sources when the room is unused.
"Turn it off and make sure that you keep pets and small children away from them, that could knock them over," Springs said.
