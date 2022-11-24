An officer-involved shooting in St. Joseph last week has some questioning if permitless carry laws put law enforcement more at risk.
Missouri is one of the states that allows a citizen to “open carry,” making it legal to walk down a public street carrying a loaded gun.
Permitless carry laws are raising some public safety dilemmas for police officers who are stuck between protecting their lives and the lives of others by using deadly force or not acting at all.
“When the permitless carry law first came into place, I instantly thought ... a lot of law enforcement officers are going to be hurt,” said Sheldon Lyon, a former Missouri State Highway Patrol officer.
Lyon says the role of a law enforcement officer surrounding laws like this makes their job more difficult than it already is.
“Not only does the policeman have to judge their own lives but the lives around them,” he said. “They make that judgment, in a snap, whether or not to use deadly force against that individual, and many times, they’re left with no option when the individual decides to take action that puts their life or the life of someone next to them in danger.”
Michelle Davidson, the prosecuting attorney-elect for Buchanan County, said there are barriers for officers under this law, and while they can’t immediately grab a gun from someone or ask to see a permit, they can still ensure people who aren’t supposed to have them don’t.
“When an officer receives a call about an armed suspect, they’re going to necessarily be on high alert,” Davidson said. “We’re still looking deeply into the investigation, but I do know in Missouri that if he did have prior felony convictions or if he was a habitual alcohol or drug user, it is against the law to have firearms in those situations.”
A study from the Pew Research Center showed that in 2020, there was a record-high of 45,000-plus gun-related deaths in the U.S. Around 79% of murders in 2020 involved firearms, the highest percentage since 1968.
Some gun advocates say permitless laws make people safer, but others are concerned about the safety of ordinary people and police officers.
“Initially when the conceal and carry passed, there was a lot of question about the safety of Missourians, but we found out that generally many of the individuals who wanted to carry were just law-abiding citizens who were a little bit fearful for their safety,” Lyon said. “This is one of those situations that messes up opportunities for good people.”
Nicholas Williams, general manager at Brother’s Arms, also agreed that these types of situations make the concealed carry law seem like a bad decision.
“In the public eye, what the suspect did can make those kinds of laws look really bad because it basically tells people that you need no training, no official certification or anything to carry something that could potentially end a life,” Williams said. “Our staff believes that permitless carry is not a bad thing, but, when people make rash decisions like this, it can taint the view of the public eye.”
While many are in support of the concealed carry law, people are being reminded to use handguns and firearms only for suitable circumstances.
“I can’t say his decision was a complete reflection of the law, but it does bring issues surrounding it so people need to remember that,” Davidson said. “He could have been under the influence or suffering from a mental illness ... we’re not sure yet but this certainly has brought awareness to the idea that guns need to be used appropriately.”
“We support citizens being able to protect themselves at all times so I absolutely support the permitless law, but always seek education before buying one,” Williams said. “A gun is a serious weapon and should be treated as one at all times.
The suspect, Cody A Calvin, was charged last week with unlawful use of a weapon while the Missouri State Highway Patrol is still investigating the shooting.
