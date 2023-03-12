Pedestrian fatalities are continuing to rise across the U.S., and Missouri is no exception.
U.S. pedestrian deaths hit a 40-year high in 2021, and numbers for the first half of 2022 were up about 5% compared to the same period in 2021, according to a new Governors Highway Safety Association analysis.
The state of Missouri also saw an increase in pedestrian fatalities involving motor vehicles, with 35 deaths in 2021 and 40 in 2022.
“An increase in death is always concerning ... it doesn’t matter if it’s just by one or 10,” said Sheldon Lyon, executive director of the Safety and Health Council.
Reports listed a few common reasons for the continuing increase, which is partly due to lack of sidewalks in inner city areas, as well as an increase in SUVs and pickup trucks on the road.
“A lot of these are issues that need to be fixed through better infrastructure and enforcing traffic safety laws to stop dangerous driving,” Lyon said. “There’s no time stamp on when that will happen, so until then, pedestrians have to make sure they’re aware and protecting themselves when walking.”
Sgt. James Tonn with the St. Joseph Police Department said it’s always important that pedestrians assume a driver can’t see them because this could save their life.
“Don’t assume drivers can see you,” he said. “Even when I’m driving down the road, if I’m going across one way, I always look both directions and pedestrians should do the same.”
Tonn said dangerous driving seems to be increasing, and even if it requires a few extra steps, pedestrians should always cross at an area with a crosswalk.
“There’s some dangerous drivers out there, and that’s nothing pedestrians can fix,” he said. “All you can do is protect yourselves. Please cross only at a crosswalk. So many of the cases we’ve seen on the Belt Highway includes someone crossing in the middle of the street, that’s not safe.”
Tonn said whether a person is walking during the day or at night, it’s always best to wear bright colors to make sure you’re seen.
Information on pedestrian safety for both drivers and pedestrians can be found on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration website at www.nhtsa.gov/road-safety.
