April is Alcohol Abuse Awareness Month, and one area of increasing concern is use among children.
Many children are experimenting with alcohol at earlier ages than in the past, which can lead to an early dependency, Family Guidance Center CEO Kristina Hannon said.
"What we're seeing locally is that ... kids are starting to use alcohol younger and younger," she said. "It used to be, we may (have) seen kids 12, 13, 14 start to experiment with alcohol. We're seeing kids now 9 and 10 who are starting to experiment with alcohol."
Two prime contributors are accessibility and how alcohol use is viewed in society, Hannon said.
"That's part of the issue with Alcohol Awareness Month, too, is talking with parents and families about if you have alcohol in your home," she said. "How are you storing that? How are you talking to your kids about that ... you need to talk to them openly about what you have in your home, and what the rules are in the home."
Children also are more aware of alcohol use due to the accessibility of social media, said Buchanan County Deputy BJ King, a school resource officer with Mid-Buchanan School District.
"Students, children know more than what we would like to admit, based on social media, the internet (and) whatnot," King said. "It's not exactly to combat what is shared over what's online, but to also provide further, better detail and context for those young minds."
That's despite alcoholism being a major cause of preventable deaths in the U.S. There are roughly 95,000 deaths each year due to "excessive alcohol use," or about 261 every day, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
When opening discussion with children about alcohol use, it's important to show that adults aren't the enemy, King said.
"I am not an adversary," he said. "I am one of the support mechanisms, as well as the parents and school staff and all the other institutions that they may be part of."
FGC has seen an increase in the number of people being treated for alcoholism over the past few years.
The center had 417 people receiving treatment for alcoholism through March, compared to 403 through the first three months of last year. Only around 10 of those are children, but almost of all the patients being treated by FGC started alcohol use at a young age, Hannon said.
The issue also is occupying a larger share of the center's resources than in years past. FGC had 19.4% of patients who were seeking help with alcohol misuse in 2019 and 18.3% in 2020, but that jumped to 21.4% last year and is up to 26% so far in 2022.
