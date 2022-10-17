top story Albany man injured in Monday morning crash By Riley Funk News-Press NOW Riley Funk Author email Oct 17, 2022 Oct 17, 2022 Updated 23 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save An Albany, Missouri, man suffered moderate injuries in a single-vehicle crash on Monday morning. The crash occurred five miles south of Grant City, Missouri, along US-169 at Route M just after 10 a.m., according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop H crash report. Sebastian Sweat, 23, was driving a 2003 Chrysler Town and Country when his vehicle failed to negotiate a turn, according to the crash report. This caused the vehicle to travel off the intersection and down an embankment. It then struck a ditch and came to rest on its wheels.Sweat was not wearing a seatbelt, according to the crash report. He was taken to a residence by private vehicle and later was taken by ambulance to Mosaic Medical Center in Albany. Riley Funk can be reached at riley.funk@newspressnow.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Crash Vehicle Highway Transports Sebastian Sweat Albany Report Mo Injury Missouri Seatbelt Troop Riley Funk Author email Follow Riley Funk Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Local News Business Hundreds visit St. Joseph gun show +3 Election District 12 state Senate candidates focus on education, agriculture Local News 'Cancer is a tough thing': Provider turned patient reflects on her battle with breast cancer Business Pumpkin patches take protective measures to avoid theft More Local News → 0:44 Cold & Windy 10 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
