Local agencies are shining a light on the thousands of child abuse cases reported in Buchanan County each year.
Child Abuse Prevention Month aims to bring awareness to the problem and highlight ways to prevent injuries and neglect from happening in the first place.
According to Buchanan County officials, 4,563 calls based out of the county were made to the child abuse and neglect reporting hotline in 2022. This generated more than 3,018 referrals, which can either result in a case or a connection to resources for a family.
St. Joseph’s Voices of Courage Child Advocacy Center works with several other agencies to help coordinate a response for a child dealing with abuse. The center serves nine counties in Northwest Missouri.
“We provide a number of services for a child who has experienced abuse, and the partners we work with play a big role in that,” Melissa Birdsell, executive director of the Advocacy Center, said.
Birdsell said her organization works closely with the juvenile office, prosecutor’s office, children’s division and other important agencies. She said those partnerships now are even stronger with Voices of Courage's recent move Downtown to be closer to where those other agencies are located.
“Our multidisciplinary team is vital to what we do because we have no authority,” she said. “We have no ability to make sure something happens with a case beyond providing a forensic interview and providing help.”
In 2022, Voices of Courage served 520 children through its forensic interview program and 130 through mental health initiatives. Birdsell said those numbers were down from past years due to the agency not having the staffing needed. However, this year the numbers are trending upward, Birdsell said.
“We’re on pace to go above that just from the first three and a half months this year,” she said. “We've added a therapist to our staff, so we know mental health numbers are going to increase as we're going to be able to see more children. We want to make sure we're providing as much help as possible so that's been a really helpful addition to the staff.”
Birdsell said the advocacy center is prepared to serve as many families as possible this year, and she stressed it is vital for adults to reach out if a child has been the victim of abuse.
“Kids can't protect themselves and it's so important for us as the adults in every situation to be looking out for the children around us,” she said. “Even a child who's been abused their whole life doesn't know how to handle it. We're the ones who must take that responsibility seriously and make those hotline calls. If you're less comfortable doing it over the phone there is a way to do so online also.”
The child abuse and neglect hotline number can be reached daily at 1-800-392-3738. For emergencies, advocates urge people to call 911.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.