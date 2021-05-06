An advocacy group is encouraging the Missouri legislature to soften laws targeted towards people who transmit HIV, saying current rules can encourage people not to get tested.
Mallory Rusch, executive director of Empower Missouri, said the current law allows prosecutors to charge someone with a class B felony, the second most severe type, for "recklessly" transmitting HIV.
The problem is, suspects can wiggle out of the charge if they never get diagnosed because they can claim they didn't know they had the disease.
“Well, you know, you could be criminalized for having it, so just don't find out if you have it or not," Rusch said. "And then that obviously contributes to the spread in our community."
Empower Missouri is pushing the legislature, in its waning moments of the current session, to raise the bar from "reckless" transmit to a more intentional standard of "knowingly" transmit.
Under current law, another person is not required to contract HIV for the suspect to be charged.
According to a fact sheet provided by the Missouri HIV Justice Coalition, part of Empower Missouri, states with HIV criminalization do not have lower rates of transmission.
Rusch said advances in medical treatment mean people who have HIV, under a proper treatment plan, can live with "undetectable" levels of the virus.
People with those levels cannot transmit HIV, regardless of the type of contact with another person, Rusch said.
Empower Missouri proposed "knowingly" exposing someone to HIV become a class C felony, down from class B. Knowingly exposing someone when the victim doesn't contract HIV would be a class D felony, and "recklessly" exposing someone would be a misdemeanor.
"Missouri has been identified by the Centers for Disease Control as one of seven states with a disproportionate occurrence of HIV in rural areas," Empower Missouri wrote in a letter to a Missouri Senate committee. "It is critical to increase testing in our rural communities; current HIV criminalization statutes only stand to harm those efforts."
According to Empower Missouri, the state's current laws are "outdated and medically inaccurate."
Under the group's proposed legislation, HIV-positive people would be allowed to donate organs with the approval of a doctor. Rusch gave an example of an HIV-positive person receiving an organ from someone who is also HIV positive.
Such transplants are currently illegal in the state, she said.
Empower Missouri's legislation passed committees in both the Missouri House and Senate, but amendments have since been added.
To become law, the legislation would need to pass a conference committee, which reconciles differences between House and Senate proposals and then pass both chambers again.
The current legislative session is scheduled to end on Friday, May 28.
