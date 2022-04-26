Pinwheels twirl in the wind Tuesday at Frederick Avenue and Belt Highway while community members socialize nearby. The pinwheels signify the 520 children who received forensic interviews from Voices of Courage Child Advocacy Center last year.
Voices of Courage Child Advocacy Center has arranged 520 pinwheels at Belt Highway and Frederick Avenue to signify the children they worked with last year.
The project is a major part of the center’s efforts during Child Abuse Awareness Month.
Hosting the event near the end of the school year is helpful, said Lacey Raymond, a child and family advocate with Voices of Courage.
“During the summertime, there is a significant drop in the number of interviews we do for child abuse and neglect,” she said. “We do feel like that has a big thing to do with school and access to children. And I think that it’s well known that, you know, schools can be a safe place for children to go.”
While the number of cases originating from calls by school staff drop off, it’s still only one of several methods utilized, St. Joseph Police Sgt. Brad Kerns said.
“Any time you’re dealing with child abuse, it’s always a concern,” he said. “We receive numerous tips through children’s division and the school district, as well as other organizations, about allegations (of) child abuse throughout the course of the year.”
Kerns joined the SJPD’s family crimes unit a few months ago from another division but didn’t realize how big an issue it was. That’s part of what makes combatting the abuse such an important task, Kerns said.
“Any time you get a child abuser or anything off the streets, it’s always a sense of, it’s unfortunate that it happened, but it’s a sense of accomplishment that you’ve got a person like that off the streets,” he said.
The number of cases is proof child abuse can happen anywhere, Raymond said.
Around 25% of girls and 17% of boys are victims of sexual abuse, and almost all are at the hands of someone the victim knows, she said. Promoting awareness is an essential task, especially because spotting child abuse can be extra difficult for family members, Raymond said.
“It does put them in a little bit more of a difficult situation to say something or to really recognize it,” she said. “One of the things that I’ve really learned and noticed since I’ve worked at the children’s advocacy center since January is that most of the time, parents look at me and say, ‘I had no idea.’”
People should always report if there’s possible child abuse rather than take a chance that nothing is wrong, she said.
