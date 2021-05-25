Spring is season of heightened activity for stinging insects, but the threats they present can vary according to the species.
More than half a million people are hospitalized each year for stings, according to pestworld.org.
Certain insects pose less of a threat to people than others, local beekeeper Larry Franz said. Most bees won't sting unless they are stepped on or their hive is threatened.
"Barefoot and being stung, that's pretty common, especially with the amount of clover in a lot of people's yards," he said. "In your garden, they're probably going to be around your flowers, and they're looking for nectar and pollen. They're doing their job."
Bees serve an important role in pollinating the environment, Franz said. Some people go as far as shipping hives around the country to help areas like California during pollinating season.
Insects like hornets and wasps serve their own purpose, too. Both insects are helpful in keeping other pests at bay, according to pestworld.org.
Even Franz has reservations about dealing with pests like wasps when they nest too close to home.
"I mean, I buy the wasp and hornet spray," he said. "And they like to make the nests up underneath the eaves of your house and hang out in bushes, things like that. They don't do you any good if they're around your living quarters, so yeah, I'll definitely get rid of them."
Effective treatments after a sting include taking allergy medicine, using cortisone cream, and icing the area, Franz said. If it's a bee sting then it's important that the stinger is quickly pulled out. Possible allergies also can change the situation.
"Some people may be allergic and then, obviously that's something to be very careful and watch out (for)," he said. "I've been stung a handful go times and most of the time it was my fault."
There are additional factors to consider when people get interested in beekeeping, Franz said.
He wears a beekeeping suit to cover any areas that might get stung, and uses a smoker to keep the bees in a hive docile. The smoker fools bees to retreat into their hive thinking it is on fire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.