Efficiency is key when responding to an emergency call, but St. Joseph responders are hampered when motorists don't accommodate them.
That's particularly true when drivers don't quickly pull over to let emergency crews pass, Buchanan County EMT and public relations contact Andrew King said.
"When our emergency lights are on, we're responding to somebody having potentially the worst day of their life," he said. "So we always appreciate when somebody moves over and allows us to pass. It's very important for us to be able to get somewhere safely, (so) if everybody kind of lets us maneuver around."
Any factor that slows down response time is a hazard for ambulance crews, King said.
“Sometimes when people don’t park close enough to the curb or if they start double-parking, things like that make it much more difficult for us," he said. "And ultimately when it’s harder for us to get to a scene, it’s harder for us to get to a patient.”
Improper parking can impede the person who parked there as well, King said.
“You never know when an emergency is going to happen," he said. "So even though that’s a real quick trip, you may be blocking our access or we may need to block you from getting out because we’re trying to get as close as we can to the scene. So you may be stuck there as well, so it’s kind of a double-edged sword that is created.”
Navigating narrow streets and knowing which are one-way roads can be tricky, too, King said. That's EMS prefers to partner new employees with veteran workers.
“If we hire somebody new, they’re usually partnered with somebody who knows the area very well," he said. "And then once again, it goes back into our driver training. They practice going down these one-way streets and things like that. And so it’s just something you learn over time, how to handle it.”
