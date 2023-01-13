9th and Edmond St.

The intersection at Ninth and Edmond streets is shown.

 Riley Funk | News-Press NOW

Recent accidents at the intersection of Ninth and Edmond streets Downtown have raised some questions about the safety of the intersection.

Sgt. James Tonn of the St. Joseph Police Department said there have been four crashes at the intersection over the last four months that have resulted in an injury.

Riley Funk can be reached at riley.funk@newspressnow.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.