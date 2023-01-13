Recent accidents at the intersection of Ninth and Edmond streets Downtown have raised some questions about the safety of the intersection.
Sgt. James Tonn of the St. Joseph Police Department said there have been four crashes at the intersection over the last four months that have resulted in an injury.
“This is one intersection that we’ve got a lot of complaints on,” Tonn said.
The intersection has a stop sign at Ninth, which is a one-way street. Traffic going from east to west on Edmond does not stop. Before changes to several Downtown intersections in recent years, all traffic at the intersection was controlled by stoplights.
Keven Schneider, deputy director of operations of public works and transportation for the City of St. Joseph, said that said the city does get comments about Ninth and Edmond, but some intersections receive more complaints.
“We’ve got more on 10th in Edmond ... what we get the most calls on there are the few streets that you have to stop at basically every intersection,” Schneider said.
There are five criteria that officials use to determine how to signalize an intersection. First is the volume of traffic, followed by the speed of traffic, the intersection’s accident history, the geography or alignment of the road and pedestrian traffic. Accident history takes into consideration spots having five or more accidents caused by intersection failure for five consecutive years.
If three of these five pillars are negatively impacted, signalizing an intersection would be considered.
The intersection is just one example of the problem of failure-to-yield crashes in the area.
Tonn said that he can see why residents are sending complaints about the intersection, but he said the solution starts with better driving habits.
“If I’m being honest and call it what it is, we just got to pay better attention. I get the complaints, I get it’s a pain. And I’m not saying it couldn’t be changed down the road,” Tonn said. “I will say that the city and the engineers and did a big study on it with traffic patterns and flows and in and out of traffic Downtown with the businesses was all taken into consideration ... but we’re still human in the end.”
Tonn said that if people are concerned with traveling through the intersection, there are alternate routes to take, including traveling on Felix and Eighth streets.
He provided a mental strategy that drivers can use on the roads as part of a bigger-picture solution to cut down on crashes in the new year.
“When you get to the intersections or just driving in general, look both ways, pull out there slow,” Tonn said. “I can be very good at doing all that, but I can’t assume that everybody else is and I need to take my safety in my own hands ... not say that the stop sign is here to protect me from oncoming traffic, that’s why they put it there. In the end, my safety is my own, and I need to make sure that put myself first and my family.”
These crashes don’t necessarily mean changes need to be made at the intersection, he said.
“When there is an accident at an intersection, we look at what caused the accident — was it in inattention, careless driving, failure to yield? Things like that are not considered a defect of the intersection because a person can be inattentive,” Schneider said. “The thought is if you’re not going to stop for a stop sign, why would you stop for a red light? Those don’t count against the safety of an intersection.”
Crashes that do not impact the intersections involve sight distance. Schneider explained the term.
“We looked at the sight distances, what we call it, when you’re sitting at the stop bar, whether it be for a signal or a stop sign, and we ask can you see in either direction, how well can you see, how far can you see,” Schneider said.
Changes to intersections on Edmond Street already have taken place to assist with sight distance.
“There were a couple of instances where we actually removed a parking spot right next to the intersection to give the people who are stopped a better view to see if anyone was coming so they would be able to travel safer,” Schneider said.
As for changes to the intersection, including a stop sign being added on Edmond, evaluation is ongoing, Schneider said.
“We always evaluate, especially if we start getting a high number of accidents, then we start looking at the cause of it. If we start getting a lot of data that shows we need to, then of course we will put one there,” he said.
Schneider said for that to happen, the proper research needs to be done.
“You don’t really just go out and do it because you think that’s what needs to be done. You really have to look at the history of the intersection because a change is going to impact traffic patterns,” Schneider said. “Just because it doesn’t look like it now, doesn’t mean in two years that the data will change enough to call for an additional sign But we are always updating and evaluating any data that we get.”
