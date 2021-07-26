Traffic safety is a daily thought for many adults, but the general concept of protecting yourself around roadways may not be something young children can relate to.
During the past few months, several local children have been seriously injured or killed after being hit by a vehicle. While there are different factors leading to the accidents, Sheldon Lyon, the executive director of the St. Joseph Safety Council, said parents should have conversations about dangers with kids at a young age.
“Traffic safety is a very important concept for them. Probably the most important one is to cross at a designated crosswalk and to make sure that we look left, right, then left again,” he said. “(It’s) something that we’ve all heard of, and for parents, we have to remember we have a lot of knowledge in this area, but it’s based on our experience. These children, they don’t have any experience, so it’s important to know as parents we need to teach our kids these things.”
One struggle is knowing if a child can understand a situation and identify the danger. Even if they aren’t fully comprehending yet, Lyon said safety is important to enforce.
“It’s really hard to teach a child at pre-kindergarten age. Maybe some basic things that we need to go ahead and enforce, even though they might not grasp the concepts, are that the street is dangerous — we stay out of the street; at nighttime, we stay in our bedroom and parents need to lock the doors on their house because children do periodically wander outside in the middle of the night,” Lyon said.
It then becomes a habit they use into adulthood, he said.
“If we begin to teach them and they begin to practice at an early age, then hopefully as they get older the ‘look left, look right, look left again’ will stick with them,” Lyon said. “Because when they walk out into traffic or as a driver you pull out, the first traffic you’re gonna meet is on your left side. That’s why we look there twice and right only once when we pull out.”
For younger kids especially, teaching basic safety on their level is key, Lyon said.
“One thing to remember is a child doesn’t really gain the ability to judge speed and distance on a car until they’re about age 10,” he said. “We want to make sure that as parents, we do as much as we can think of to make our home a safe environment for the kids, and of course the neighborhood streets right in front of our house. So a good place to start is there and just talk to them even if they are at a young age.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.