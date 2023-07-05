An employee displays some of the varieties of disposable electronic cigarette devices manufactured by EB Design, formerly known as Elf Bar, at Vapes N Smoke in Pinecrest, Florida, on Monday, June 26. Since 2020, the number of different e-cigarette devices for sale in the U.S. has exploded to more than 9,000, a nearly three-fold increase driven almost entirely by a wave of disposable vapes from China.
Rebecca Blackwell | Associated Press
Jenna Wilson | News-Press NOW
Sheldon Lyon, executive director of St. Joseph's Safety and Health Council, discusses safety around children when using e-cigarette products as poison control calls rise in the U.S.
Parents are being warned to keep their e-cigarette and vape products out of children's reach as accidental ingestions have been on the rise in kids under 5.
According to a report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the number of cases of vape product-related exposures reported to America's poison control centers doubled between 2018 and early 2023, with majority of the cases reported occurring in children under the age of 5.
Flavored nicotine products have been surging in sales across the U.S., but when inhaled or ingested by children, they can be extremely harmful.
“These chemicals are designed by the manufacturer to be consumed by adults,” said Sheldon Lyon, executive director of the St. Joseph Safety Council. “When you get a child that's much smaller development wise and much more primitive, and they try to ingest the same thing, it comes with bad consequences.”
To prevent these tragedies from happening, experts suggest all adults who use nicotine products store them somewhere safely where children aren’t able to access it.
“It’s important for adults to treat these products like their prescription medicine,” Lyon said. “Any product and supplies that are being used for these vape pens should be put away in the same area you keep your medicine or an area your child doesn’t have access to.”
The Food and Drug Administration has warned that many of the new e-liquid products can resemble kid-friendly foods, such as cereal and candy, which is why it’s important for parents to talk to their children about the dangers of using them.
“It’s important that you’re being a parent and having talks with your children,” Lyon said. “Sit them down, explain to them what the product is, and the dangers of it. Lastly, if you can, try to quit using these products so this doesn’t have to be a concern in the home.”
