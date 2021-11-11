A man was killed in a crash Wednesday evening involving a farm tractor near Bethany, Missouri.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, 22-year-old Gaige Sherer of Ridgeway died after hitting a John Deer farming tractor. Both vehicles were approaching a hill in opposite directions on County Road 205.
The vehicle driven by Sherer struck the towed implement of the tractor. Sherer was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, the patrol report said.
