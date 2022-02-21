Fatalities at rail crossings have declined in recent years, but motorists can do a few things to bring those deadly encounters to a screeching halt.
“In many cases, like other traffic crashes we see across the state of Missouri and the nation, is a lot of times the determining factor or the contributing circumstances is failure to pay attention or in some cases, they’re just trying to beat the train to the crossing,” said Tim Hull, executive director of Missouri Operation Lifesaver.
This past weekend in St. Joseph, a collision between a train and vehicle near Waterworks Road resulted in the death of one individual and serious injuries to another. A man was driving across the tracks in a Chrysler van when a train crashed into the vehicle, St. Joseph police said.
According to data collected by the Federal Railroad Administration, the 1,901 collisions seen in 2020 at public and private railroad crossings were the lowest ever recorded since the FRA began collecting data in 1981. Even with the downward trend, the number doesn’t sit well with Hull.
“Every three hours a person or a vehicle is struck by a train in the United States, and that’s too many,” Hull said. “On those crossings that do have lights and bells or even gates, in Missouri last year, 50% of the crashes we had occurred at those crossings with active warning devices.”
Railroad crossings are designed based on how much time it gives the driver to come to a complete stop, which is also dependent on how fast the train is traveling. Most of what drivers will see in the St. Joseph area are those typically run through by freight trains. These trains can travel at a top speed of roughly 70 mph, a speed that makes it difficult to come to a complete stop if a vehicle is crossing the tracks.
“Unfortunately, those engineers and conductors in those locomotives when someone crosses the tracks in front of them, all they can do is hit the emergency brakes. But, even if they do that, it’s gonna take the length of about 18 football fields or more than a mile to come to a complete stop,” Hull said.
