During the crash, the 2013 Polaris Ranger overturned and ejected the driver. Neither of the boys was wearing safety gear.
Sgt. Shane Hux of the Missouri State Highway Patrol said wrecks involving ATVs are a topic of concern because the rules for them are different from motor vehicles.
"When you are on property, whether you be in a pasture field, one thing to consider is that you've got a different road surface out there. They do drive differently than a motor vehicle," Hux said.
Hux said that parents play a huge role in keeping their children safe when kids are operating these vehicles.
"Parents need to be conscious of that and supervise their children. If they want to operate that on the private property on the farm that's OK," Hux said. "As long as they're properly being supervised it's not just 'go out there and do whatever you want' because they are they are a huge danger."
Hux said that parents should teach safety rules before allowing young people on ATVs.
"The parents can show them how to operate," Hux said. "The parent gets in the driver seat, explains operation to them and then the parent can get in the passenger seat, let the driver take over ... get them to where they can operate it safely."
Wearing the proper safety equipment and having the vehicle properly prepared for any situation will protect drivers.
"Be prepared with as much safety equipment as you can. A helmet is going to be huge, have a roll cage on the vehicle if it's equipped with that," Hux said. Wear the seat belts and obey the rules of the road. Don't drive too fast."
Taking a safety course offers even more protection, he said.
"Enroll in one of those courses. They provide valuable knowledge when it comes to correct and safe operation," Hux said.
