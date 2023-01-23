Danger around off-roading vehicles entering roadways (copy)

A recent wreck involving a 13-ear-old and 15-year-old are brining to light safety concerns with all-terrain vehicles. 

 File photo | News-Press NOW

A recent crash involving two boys brings to light safety concerning the use of all-terrain vehicles. 

The Gentry County crash was investigated by Troop H of the Missouri State Highway Patrol last week. A 13-year-old and a 15-year-old were injured. 

Riley Funk can be reached at riley.funk@newspressnow.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.